HomeThe OrganizationInSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report continues to be a reference in the region
icon

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report continues to be a reference in the region
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report continues to be a reference in the region

19 MAY 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media outlets including Milenio, El Economista, Sin Embargo and La Verdad.

Read the full investigation >

Watch the second video of the series >

In addition, our recent publication on the most important drug traffickers in the history of the Caribbean has been trending in the region and was featured on the front page of the Dominican newspaper El Dia, as well as cited by Remolacha.

Read the investigation >

share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombia's Talks With ELN Stumbling, Again

NEWS / 19 MAY 2023

Gulf Cartel Still ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ on US-Mexico Border: Homeland Security

NEWS / 18 MAY 2023

Is Mexico’s CJNG Pushing the Gulf Cartel From Tamaulipas?

NEWS / 17 MAY 2023

Europe's Weakest Border? Smuggling Between Suriname and French Guiana  

NEWS / 16 MAY 2023

How Scrap Metal Became a Criminal Enterprise in Venezuela  

NEWS / 15 MAY 2023

A History of the Caribbean's Most Powerful Drug Kingpins

NEWS / 12 MAY 2023