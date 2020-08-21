Narcos and Pastors in Guatemala: Cocaine Trafficking in the Name of God

SHARE

The first sign was a body found in the basement of a shopping center in Guatemala City.

On September 15, 2010, an incident occurred during an operation to capture Mauro Salomón Ramírez, an important drug trafficker wanted in the United States.

Two groups of police officers tried to detain Ramírez as he left the parking lot of the Tikal Futura shopping center. The drug trafficker and a number of bodyguards managed to shoot their way out and escape, but one man was injured and lay dying on the floor of the underground parking garage.

The man had taken cover during the shootout by hiding under his car, a shiny new Land Rover. But the car was riddled with bullets and he was hit. It is unclear why the officers fired on the vehicle. Maybe they had information relating to the drug trafficking group or maybe a flashy car caught their attention. Maybe it was all an accident.

This article was originally published by Nómada and has been translated, edited and reprinted with permission. It is part of a broader investigative series looking at relations between religion and organized crime in Latin America. It does not necessarily reflect the views of InSight Crime. Read the original article here.*

The dead man’s identity only added to the confusion. His name was Obed Benshalom López, the founder and leader of an evangelical church known as the Casa del Alfarero, which has many devoted followers along Guatemala’s Pacific coast.

López was one of many pastors involved in Guatemala’s pentecostal movement, a religious man who used to give fiery sermons on the power of the Holy Spirit.

(The “apostle” Obed Lopez was assassinated in 2010 in a confusing incident that has not yet been clarified during the attempted capture of drug trafficker Mauro Salomón Ramírez. Source: Facebook Obed López)

The pastor had just returned from a trip to the United States and was staying at a hotel inside the shopping center. Ramírez was staying in the same hotel.

There is no firm evidence the two ever met. But during the early stages of investigating López, authorities found suspicious evidence that suggested the two men were in the parking area together, according to then-Interior Minister Carlos Menocal.

The pastor had returned a day earlier from his trip but instead of going home, security camera footage showed him wandering around the shopping center as if he were waiting for someone. The expert who examined his vehicle found it had secret compartments, Menocal explained.

And the drug trafficker and pastor operated around the same area of Guatemala. When Ramírez was captured a month earlier, the police found him in a house just seven kilometers from López’s main church.

But most surprising was the pastor’s career path. He started preaching in the small town of San Francisco Zapotitlán community, where 60 percent of the population is considered poor.

In less than two decades, and despite considerable competition from other churches in the area, López had built a giant church in Mazatenango, the capital of Suchitepéquez department. He created affiliated churches all along Guatemala’s Pacific coast and extending into the United States, Nicaragua and Mexico. On its website, Casa del Alfarero claims to have 33 affiliates in Mexico alone. “When intelligence services profiled this church, they noticed its enormous growth and important money transfers to Tamaulipas and other places in Mexico along a drug trafficking corridor,” Menocal said.

(Obed López created the Casa del Alfarero church, which became one of the largest on the southern coast of Guatemala. Its main temple is in Mazatenango, Suchitepequez. Source: Facebook Casa del Alfarero)

A number of former officials consulted for this investigation said López’s death was an unfortunate event and that he had simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Given that López died and Ramírez was extradited to the United States shortly after, all of it was quickly forgotten.

That these two seemingly distant worlds — drug trafficking and the church — had any type of connection was chalked up as pure speculation.

But Guatemala has certain characteristics that favor such a relationship.

Every year, thousands of tons of cocaine pass through the Central American nation en route to the United States. In a number of border regions, drug trafficking is the primary economic activity.

At the same time, Guatemala has 3,200 different evangelical churches. Around 40 percent of Guatemalans identify as Pentecostal worshippers with a conservative lifestyle, and a firm belief in miracles and the constant presence of God.

Ten years on from López’s death in that parking lot, at least four Guatemalan drug traffickers prosecuted by the United States have had tight links to pastors and evangelical churches, found a transnational project called Paradises of Money and Faith (Paraísos de Dinero y Fé) and coordinated by the Latin American Center for Investigative Journalism (Centro Latinoamericano de Investigación Periodística — CLIP).

Four articles cover the relationship between the church and drug trafficking in Guatemala, profiling these four drug traffickers. These include the role that Noé Mazariegos, the pastor of Torre Fuerte Ministries in San Marcos, played in the criminal organization of drug trafficker Juan Órtiz, alias “Chamalé,” is detailed.

The second piece looks at the former mayor and drug trafficker from Ayutla, Erik Suñiga, alias “Pocho,” and another trafficker from the region, Nery Manfredo Natareno, alias “Pastor,” and their ties to the Bethania Church in Quetzaltenango.

The third article tells the story of Jorge René García Noguera, alias “JR,” a criminal leader in Zacapa who passed himself off as a businessman and evangelist, while maintaining a relationship with the Lluvias de Garcia church in Guatemala City.

Religion has served the interests of drug traffickers in a number of ways. Financing churches and charity projects provides traffickers with social support and greater control over their territories. Others have become devout worshippers and even pastors, giving them cover to mingle with politicians and businesspeople or even defend themselves in US courts. Then there are traffickers who use members of the church as front people or integrate them directly into their criminal organizations.

There may also be another motive behind organized crime cozying up to evangelical churches — especially those with an international presence: churches are used to launder money or transfer funds from one country to another.

The limited controls that churches in Guatemala are subjected to exacerbate the problem. Up until 2013, churches were not subjected to anti-money laundering controls. Even now, only a small number of them provide information to the state agency (Intendencia de Verificación Especial — IVE) that works to prevent such crimes.

“Churches are a huge defense because there’s no way to follow the money. They can be used as a means to protect money,” said anti-drug prosecutor Gerson Alegría.

But none of this has been investigated, which is another primary advantage that the churches offer organized crime.

To be a pastor in a country with one of the largest evangelical populations in the world, or to pass yourself off as someone who obeys and fears God, is honorable for many Guatemalans.

Politicians have frequently used this strategy to prove their honesty and electability. Drug traffickers have also used the church as a means of protection to dispel suspicions about their illicit activity and money.

(Despite his reputation as a violent trafficker, Mario Ponce was described in a US court by Pastor Reginaldo Archila (pictured) as a good Christian. Source: Facebook Prince of Peace)

When Pastor López was assassinated in 2010, many people thought it was impossible that an evangelical preacher could have received money from a drug trafficker and murderer. The mere fact that he was a pastor was his best defense.

