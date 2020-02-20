‘Contador’ – Colombia’s Sought After Patron of Cocaine

SHARE

A shadowy leader of his own army in Colombia’s department of Nariño, alleged crime boss “Contador” is accused of being one of the country’s most powerful drug traffickers, leading authorities to raise the bounty on him more than fivefold.

On January 8, Colombia’s national police released the list of the country’s most wanted criminals who are accused of attacking demobilized members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC). Featured prominently is alias “Contador,” a suspected trafficker from the Pacific municipality of Tumaco in the department of Nariño who allegedly controls cocaine trafficking in Colombia’s greatest coca-growing region.

SEE ALSO: Colombia News and Profile

Known to authorities as José Albeiro Arrigui Jiménez, there is still confusion about Contador’s exact identity, and a report by El Tiempo charted major questions about his background. Colombia’s military intelligence claims that Contador is between 29 and 30 years old and was born in the municipality of Cartagena del Chairá in the department of Caquetá, while investigators from the Attorney General’s Office say that he is almost 40 years old and is a native of Medellín.

It is believed that Contador moves between the small towns of Vaquerio, Sabaleta, Llorente and Caunapi in Tumaco and that his group, Los Contadores, is responsible for the forced displacement of Awá Indigenous communities in this region, according to the National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia – ONIC).

He also allegedly has links to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, whose emissaries have visited Tumaco to negotiate drug shipments and ensure the quality of the cocaine, according to International Crisis Group.

Prior to running his own group and before the signing of the 2016 FARC peace agreement, Contador was reportedly instrumental to the drug trafficking business of the FARC’s Daniel Aldana Mobile Column and 29th Front, investigators from the Attorney General’s Office told El Tiempo.

The reward for information leading to his capture has risen from 82 million pesos ($24,000) to 500 million pesos ($150,000), according to a report by Blu Radio, quoting the Attorney General’s Office.

InSight Crime Analysis

Contador has truly stood out as one of the savviest criminal actors in post-FARC Colombia, forging a network of alliances to secure his Nariño power base.

Financed by the Sinaloa Cartel, Contador made friends fast in drug trafficking circles. It is alleged that he first funded Yeison Segura Mina, alias “Don Y,” the founder of the group Gente del Orden, which later became the United Guerrillas of the Pacific (Guerrillas Unidas del Pacífico – GUP), a FARC dissident group.

Later, Contador formed an alliance with Mario Cabezas, alias “Mario Lata,” a former member of the FARC and Los Rastrojos drug gang, International Crisis Group reported. This alliance provided Contador armed men, as Mario Lata convinced a local GUP commander to join them and started to recruit with the promise of better salaries.

This was the origin of Los Contadores, as his army is known. The crime group currently stands at about 400 men, according to public security information obtained by El Tiempo.

SEE ALSO: Nariño, Colombia: Ground Zero of the Cocaine Trade

Contador also is suspected of providing cash to Walter Patricio Arizala, alias “Guacho,” the leader of the Oliver Sinisterra Front (FOS), which operates on the Colombia-Ecuador border. In turn, Guacho provided passage of drug shipments to the Pacific Ocean through territory under his control in Nariño.

However, the alliance between Contador and Guacho came to an end when Guacho became a target for authorities after murdering three journalists from the Ecuadorian newspaper El Comercio in April 2018.

After Guacho’s killing by the Colombian military in December 2018, FOS lost strategic territories to Los Contadores, including Llorente, Alto Mira and Frontera, located in south Tumaco.

The fight between the two groups continues to this day in the rural area of Tumaco, though a non-aggression pact exists between them in the urban areas.

The security situation in Nariño has now been further complicated by a breakaway faction of Guacho’s group that calls itself the Comandante Alfonso Cano Western Bloc and looks to snatch control of towns around Tumaco, including Olaya Herrera, Magüí Payán and Roberto Payán. In January 2020, it was reported that at least 1,600 individuals were forcibly displaced in the region.

Contador’s response to this new threat is not yet clear. But his ability to form alliances may lead to a pact with either the remainder of Guacho’s group or the new Alfonso Cano Western Bloc to maintain his overall control of drug trafficking in Nariño.