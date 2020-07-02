SHARE

The now-jailed former Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquín Guzmán Loera, alias “El Chapo,” reportedly had many children but only a select few of them, known collectively as “Los Chapitos,” are at the center of an ongoing internal feud for control of the group’s operations against the last remaining member of the so-called “old guard,” Ismael Zambada García, alias “El Mayo.”

While neither side has yet to exert the type of dominance that would make clear who is really in charge of the group’s criminal activities, there’s been no shortage of blood spilled as the two internal factions battle it out.

History

While El Chapo is said to have dozens of children, four of them have figured prominently into the Sinaloa Cartel’s criminal operations: Joaquín Guzmán López, Ovidio Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

Ovidio, Iván and Jesús Alfredo were apparently brought into the Sinaloa Cartel’s criminal operations at a young age as teenagers by their father and El Mayo in order to learn the ins and outs of the organization. Ovidio, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in 2012 and indicted in February 2019, has garnered the most attention in recent years.

In October 2019, Mexican security forces launched a poorly planned operation to capture Ovidio in the Sinaloa state capital of Culiacán. Shortly after word of Ovidio’s detention spread, Sinaloa Cartel members responded in force, swarming the city and launching an all-out offensive to demand his release. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ultimately “ordered that the operation be stopped and that the presumed criminal be set free.”

According to the US Treasury Department, Ovidio is said to be a “key lieutenant” within the Sinaloa Cartel’s ranks.

For their part, Iván and Jésus are also thought to be important cartel operatives. In 2016, the two brothers were among a group of men abducted by the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación — CJNG) from a restaurant in an upscale district of the Mexican tourism center, Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, the CJNG’s home turf. Both sons were later released.

However, Jésus seems to taken on an increasingly prominent role in the Sinaloa Cartel’s business. In fact, he has landed himself on the US Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) most wanted list, the only son to earn that distinction. In 2015, US prosecutors also indicted him alongside his father and a number of other cartel leaders on drug trafficking charges.

Jésus is also believed to play an important international role for the group. In 2016, he allegedly spent a few months in the Colombian city of Medellín under the protection of La Terraza, one of the sprawling city’s most powerful criminal gangs. El Chapo’s son reportedly had at least two cocaine laboratories in rural Medellín under his command and allegedly had the ability to coordinate the shipment of up to 400 kilograms of cocaine per week to Mexico from Colombia’s Pacific port of Buenaventura.

Not much is known about Joaquín, who has kept a relatively low profile in comparison to his other brothers. That said, in February 2019, the US Justice Department indicted him alongside Ovidio for conspiring to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States. The indictment itself lacked detailed specifics but US prosecutors allege the trafficking took place over the course of a decade between April 2008 and April 2018 for the Sinaloa Cartel.

In their father’s absence following his final 2016 arrest and subsequent extradition, Los Chapitos have been at odds with El Mayo, as well as their uncle, Aureliano Guzmán Loera, alias “El Guano,” over control of the group’s operations.

Given that their father founded the group, the sons seem to have felt entitled to inherit what their father created. While indeed much flashier with spending drug proceeds and partying than El Mayo, Los Chapitos do know the inner workings of the cartel and are looking to assume supreme control.

As a result, fierce battles between the two sides have continued for years. Most recently, in May 2020, José Rodrigo Aréchiga Gamboa, alias “El Chino Antrax” — once the head of the Sinaloa Cartel’s Los Antrax hit squad and an associate of El Mayo — was found dead after escaping federal probation supervision in San Diego. Los Chapitos are believed to be behind the slaying.

El Chino Antrax was a close associate of El Mayo, growing up with the Zambada family and alongside El Mayo’s sons in Culiacán. This long history makes it unlikely that the aging capo would have had much to gain from killing a long-time ally at a time when he could have needed him as internal tensions remain high.

In June 2020, a multi-hour shootout reportedly between the two sides outside Culiacán left 16 dead.

It’s not clear what, if anything, will allow the two sides to see eye to eye and reach an agreement on how the Sinaloa Cartel should operate. For now, the internal divisions have not knocked the group from its post as one of Mexico’s most powerful criminal organizations.

Criminal Activities

Los Chapitos’ main business, much like their father before them, is international drug trafficking. According to various US indictments, the sons are involved in trafficking large quantities of everything from cocaine and marijuana to methamphetamine into the United States using their vast web of contacts throughout Latin America.

In particular, the group has adjusted to shifting drug markets and become ever more involved in the synthetic drug trade alongside the CJNG, especially with regards to trafficking the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. In addition, the group has also looked beyond the US market and started tapping into lucrative markets in Australia.

Geography

The primary stomping grounds for Los Chapitos are in their birthplace of Sinaloa state, the group’s fiefdom in northwest Mexico along the country’s Pacific coast, especially in the capital city of Culiacán.

However, El Chapo’s sons seem to have much more sway and strength within Culiacán and other urban centers. On the other hand, El Mayo is believed to maintain a strong hold on his rural networks in the areas surrounding the capital city, which Los Chapitos haven’t yet been able to seize control of.

As a whole, the Sinaloa Cartel is operational in major cities stretching from New York City to Buenos Aires and countless others in between. The group also operates in at least 17 Mexican states, and by some estimates, in as many as 50 countries.

How exactly the brothers directly figure into operations outside of Sinaloa, however, is less clear.

Allies and Enemies

At the present moment, their father’s former right-hand man, El Mayo, appears to be internal enemy number one for Los Chapitos. In addition, there have been reported family frictions with their uncle, El Guano, over control of drug trafficking territory and alleged extortion payments he was thought to be charging in parts of Sinaloa.

In addition, Los Chapitos have their sights set against the Beltrán Leyva Organization, the Sinaloa Cartel’s one-time ally before a 2008 split kicked off a bloody battle between the two groups. In 2016, more than 100 Beltrán Leyva members were reportedly responsible for looting El Chapo’s mother’s home in the mountains of Sinaloa, forcing her and hundreds of others from nearby communities to flee the area.

Lastly, the CJNG remain a top enemy of Los Chapitos as they and the Sinaloa Cartel battle for ultimate control over Mexico’s vast criminal economies. CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho,” even allegedly assembled a hit squad to hunt down and kill El Chapo’s sons.

Prospects

Looking ahead, Los Chapitos certainly have a leg up on El Mayo as far as longevity goes. The old capo is reportedly in bad health and battling diabetes. However, El Mayo’s roots in the Sinaloa Cartel run deep. The fact that Los Chapitos have been unsuccessful in seizing total control of the group’s operations thus far suggests that El Mayo still has plenty of fight left in him.

However, if and when El Mayo eventually falls, either after finally being arrested or gunned down in typical organized crime-fashion, one or more of Los Chapitos may be poised to hold the Sinaloa Cartel’s top spot ahead of anybody else.